"United States Telecommunications Report Q2 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United States Telecommunications Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- The US mobile market is one of the world leaders in terms of new technologies and advancements. The first commercial US LTE network took place in 2010, and market leader Verizon now accounts for around 50% of LTE subscribers in the world. As a result, US mobile operators have retained high ARPU figures. With the release of the LTE-compatible iPhone 5, we expect the data services market to experience a strong boom in 2013, buoying up revenues for the main operators which offer the popular handset.
Key Data
BMI estimates the mobile market in the US reached 327.4mn subscribers at the end of Q412. This is a yearon- year (y-o-y) increase of 3.6%. The number of net additions in the year ended September 2012 was 11.448mn.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
BMI estimates there were around 97.508mn fixed telephony subscribers in the market at the end of Q412. Most operators reported declines y-o-y. AT&T lost over 1mn subscribers in Q412 alone, although continues to have the largest market share, 35.7%, with 34.8mn subscribers.
The broadband market reached 93.3mn in Q412 according to BMI estimates.
We estimate that Pay-TV subscribers reached 103.8mn subscribers at the end of 2012. Q-o-q statistics continue to fluctuate between growth and decline due to fierce competition among the top providers.
Key Trends & Developments
- France-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Lycamobile announced the launch of its services in the US in March 2013. The MVNO is offering nationwide GSM coverage, but its operations will focus on 18 states, including New York, Florida, Texas and California. The overwhelming response to Lycamobile's proposition has led to its biggest launch yet and, from March 18, low-cost international calls have been provided by the operator across the US, Lycamobile chairman Subaskaran Allirajah said. Lycamobile is believed to have signed a deal with T-Mobile USA for its services.
- A merger deal between US-based mobile operator MetroPCS Communications and T-Mobile USA has secured approval from the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice. The deal will result in the creation of a publicly traded firm, in which Deutsche Telekom will own a 74% stake. The new firm will boost competition in the US wireless market, which is dominated by AT&T and Verizon Wireless. The deal is subject to clearance by MetroPCS' shareholders, who are scheduled to vote on the transaction in a meeting on April 12.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Poland Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Canada Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Germany Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- United States Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- United States Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013
- United States Power Report Q2 2013
- United States Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- United States Defence & Security Report Q2 2013