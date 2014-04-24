Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United States Telecommunications Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

The net neutrality debate is playing out in the US market with Comcast and Netflix reaching

the first agreement regarding content traffic on a broadband operator's network. We believe there are still

plenty of potential changes left to be tried by operators and the increasing number of over-the-top content

providers in the market. This trend is informing the growing number of mergers and acquisitions taking

place, as smaller players are swallowed up by the country's largest operators. The high costs of

maintaining a network have directed operators towards M&A and we see little chance of small companies

surviving in the long term.

Key Data

There were 338.879mn mobile subscriptions in the US in 2013, with the final quarter of the year showing

the slowest rate of growth in the year. Operators will concentrate on building up revenues rather than

subscriber bases.

Fixed-line connections continue to fall as more households switch to mobile options for their voice needs.

We forecast market decline to less than 25% penetration by 2018.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153196/united-states-telecommunications-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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