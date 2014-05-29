Fast Market Research recommends "United States Telecommunications Report Q2 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The net neutrality debate is playing out in the US market with Comcast and Netflix reaching the first agreement regarding content traffic on a broadband operator's network. We believe there are still plenty of potential changes left to be tried by operators and the increasing number of over-the-top content providers in the market. This trend is informing the growing number of mergers and acquisitions taking place, as smaller players are swallowed up by the country's largest operators. The high costs of maintaining a network have directed operators towards M&A and we see little chance of small companies surviving in the long term.
Key Data
There were 338.879mn mobile subscriptions in the US in 2013, with the final quarter of the year showing the slowest rate of growth in the year. Operators will concentrate on building up revenues rather than subscriber bases.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Fixed-line connections continue to fall as more households switch to mobile options for their voice needs. We forecast market decline to less than 25% penetration by 2018.
Key Trends & Developments
- Verizon Communications' legal case against the FCC's 2010 Open Internet rules was upheld by a US court in January 2014. The development was widely seen as a major blow for net neutrality in the US. The court's decision did acknowledge the FCC's right to request disclosure from operators over managing traffic on their networks and the court did not declare net neutrality an unlawful concept. It also did not prevent the FCC from regulating broadband providers under the appropriate regulations. BMI believes the debate on net neutrality will continue and major developments will start to take shape in 2014. - - Related to the net neutrality debate, online content streaming service Netflix and cable operator Comcast agreed a deal in late February 2014 to ensure faster and more reliable internet access for Netflix subscribers on Comcast's network. The deal will ensure a smooth streaming experience for users but will not give preferential treatment to Netflix. - - Comcast made a bid for Time Warner Cable in mid-February, creating a sector behemoth. The combined entity would have 33mn cable TV subscribers, far outstripping the remainder of the market. BMI thinks the FCC may back the Comcast-TWC deal as a way of reinforcing its arguments on net neutrality. When it acquired NBC Universal, Comcast agreed to abide by net neutrality rules and that agreement would have to be applied to TWC on completion of the
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- United Arab Emirates Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Medical Device Market in United States to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- United States Cellular Corporation - SWOT, Strategy and Corporate Finance Report
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in United States to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- United States Steel Corporation - SWOT, Strategy and Corporate Finance Report
- United States Ultrasound Systems Market Outlook to 2020
- United States Insurance Report Q2 2014
- United States Defence & Security Report Q2 2014
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in North America, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines