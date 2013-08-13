Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United States Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The US continues its trend of steady growth in the mobile and fixed broadband markets as

demand for faster internet access continues unabated. This is reflected in the strong uptake in LTE services

reported by Verizon and MetroPCS and push for further coverage. We forecast slower growth for 2013 as

penetration reached over 100% and the market is exhibiting lower net additions each quarter. With multiple

mergers and acquisitions on the horizon, there is upside potential for the market to have four strong

players, although this will be to the detriment of smaller, regional companies. Over the long term, the

demand for data should see significant uptake for M2M platforms and other value-added services.

Key Data

BMI estimates the mobile market in the US reached 330.0mn subscribers at the end of Q113. This is a yearon-

year (y-o-y) increase of 3.54. The number of net additions in the year ended March 2013 was 11.160mn.



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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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