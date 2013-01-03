"United States Tourism Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United States Tourism Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- The US Tourism Report examines the long-term potential offered by the tourism industry but highlights that the weakness of the European and US economies may put downward pressure on arrivals in the short-term. The number of arrivals is calculated to have been 53.1mn in 2011 and 52.4mn in 2012. In 2013, we forecast arrivals to reach 53.2mn then to rise to 58.4mn by 2017.
Once in the US, there are many different attractions for tourists. The National Park System alone comprises 392 distinct areas covering more than 84mn acres. These areas include national parks, monuments battlefields, historical parks, military parks, rivers, trails and the White House. In 2011 according to the National Park Service, 278.9mn recreational visitors went to the national parks. The country has 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, eight cultural and 12 natural. Aside from its natural beauty and the cultural sights, the US is home to some of the world's most famous cities, from New York to Los Angeles. There is plenty to see and do for every type of visitor and the country's large size and different climates mean that any time of year is a good time to visit.
The top two regions for inbound tourism to the US are North America and Latin America. BMI forecasts that North America will maintain its spot as the lead region through to 2017. Outbound departures by US residents have been climbing with 59.4mn people forecast to leave the country in 2013. In 2017, it is forecast that 62.9mn will depart. The top two destinations for American tourists are unsurprisingly Canada and Mexico. In 2013, 13.2mn American tourists are forecast to visit Canada, while 5.7mn are forecast to visit Mexico.
