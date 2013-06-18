United States Tourism Report Q2 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "United States Tourism Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- This quarter BMI has revised and restructured its tourism reports, incorporating a greater range of data and focusing on the hotel industry, the value of the tourism industry itself, and the impact of macroeconomic factors.
The US tourism industry grew strongly in 2012, with full-year arrivals estimated at 55.2mn, a growth rate of 3.9% year-on-year (y-o-y). This rate is forecast to pick up again in 2013, to provide growth of 4.3% y-o-y, or 57.5mn. We expect most of this growth to come from Latin America, particularly arrivals from neighbouring Mexico.
However, we are concerned that economic weakness in Europe will weigh on arrivals from this region in 2013, with arrivals growth forecast to slow to only 1.2% in 2013, down from 3.4% in 2012. However, a burgeoning domestic tourism industry will help to compensate for slowing arrivals from Europe, as many Americans choose to holiday in their own country rather than abroad.
This domestic industry growth will also have an impact on outbound tourism, with the rise in Americans travelling abroad set to slow in 2013, to 2.7%, from 4.5% growth in 2012. We expect that outbound departures will remain at around this level of growth until 2017, as confidence in the external environment gradually recovers.
