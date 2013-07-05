Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The online retail industry is one of the most progressive sectors of the United States. The growth in online retail sales comes from online retailers improving their websites and services. As internet retailing gains ground, store-based retailers are finding less and less need for the volume of retail space they currently occupy, and many are in the process of downsizing. Complementary to this trend is that of increasing private label penetration as retailers seek diverse strategies to remain competitive, retain consumers and protect profit margins. To stay competitive, apparel and consumer electronics brands have quickly made the jump to direct online sales operations. Online sales of apparel and accessories are now growing faster than any other ecommerce product segment and the category is poised to help US retail ecommerce sales grow.



Today, the biggest driver of growth in the industry is the adoption of smartphones, tablets and other mobile Internet devices. Consumers prefer mobile browsers when shopping, searching and entertaining themselves, while preferring applications for navigation and acquiring information. The continued advancements in technology are improving navigation and customer experience on ecommerce sites, which is improving reviews and thus drawing more traffic to the sites. U.S. shoppers are now finding it easier to shop than ever before, due to the improvements in mobile and tablet shopping capabilities. Innovative shopping models and loyalty programs — think flash sales sites like Gilt and Woot as well as subscription loyalty programs like Amazon Prime — and aggressive promotions are drawing sales away from brick-and-mortar operations.



Renub Research study titled “United States (USA) Online Retail, E-Retail, E-Tailing Market & Forecast - By Merchandise, Payment Method, & 22 Companies Analysis to 2017” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth United States Online Retail Market. This 178 page report with 107 Figures and 8 Tables studies the United States Online Retail Market Landscape. This report contains 9 chapters.



i) United States Online Retail Market & Forecast (Chapter 2)

ii) United States Online Shoppers (Chapter 3)

iii) United States Online Retail Market Share & Forecast (Chapter 4)

iv) United States Online Retail Market & Forecast – Merchandise Wise (Chapter 5)

v) United States Online Retail Market & Forecast – Payment System Wise (Chapter 6)

vi) United States Online Retail Market & Forecast – Company Analysis (Chapter 7)

vii) Driving Forces for United States Online Retail (Chapter 8)

viii) Challenges for United States Online Retail (Chapter 9)



Data Sources



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Renub Research team of industry experts.



Primary sources include industry surveys and telephone interviews with industry experts.



Secondary sources information and data has been collected from various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, News websites, Government Websites, Trade Journals, White papers, Government Agencies, Magazines, Newspapers, Trade associations, Books, Industry Portals, Industry Associations and access to more than 500 paid databases.



