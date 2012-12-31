United Virtual Office Launches Their New Website

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- In order for anybody to start a business, they need a well suited workplace where they can operate and deal with clients. Since the economy is inclining more and more towards recession, expensive suites are being taken over by Virtual Offices. Virtual Office as the name suggests doesn’t exist in real, but in a virtual world. It allows an individual to do almost everything that he can do from his real office. Having Virtual Office is also perfect from a businessman’s point of view as it saves a lot of extra money that will be spend on furniture, electronic appliances, stationary, utility bills, etc., if he chooses to opt for a real office.



United Virtual Office, a renowned provider of virtual office services has just launched a new website with a very unique outlay. The new design is more user-friendly making it easy for interested folks searching for virtual offices to find the best offer on the internet. United Virtual Office offers several amazing services that people can benefit from, which are also cost effective especially considering the standard of services they offer.



United Virtual Office provides variety of services to its clients, ranging from allowing people to include accommodation address, and mail forwarding, to publish website address on stationary, which includes letterheads, business cards, etc. Another popular and much needed service that United Virtual Office provides is a Virtual Receptionist. Virtual Receptionist, more commonly known as Live Receptionist is basically a phone answering service in which clients are allocated different telephone numbers which upon dialing will be answered by experienced and trained live receptionists on behalf of your Company. This clearly saves a noticeable amount of money for people who have to spend extra money on hiring receptionist to answer phone calls from clients.



With the passage of time, technology is taking over many old conventional ways and it indeed has now taken over some new ways of doing business, for instance Virtual Office. United Virtual Office has decided that they won’t be raising the prices in order to be amongst the most competitive provider of Virtual Offices and to meet the maximum demand possible. Having a Virtual Office from Unitedvirtualoffice.com is also a relief for business owners, where they can concentrate only on the growth of their business and planning, with the peace of mind that United Virtual Office’s able technicians and customer oriented team will handle their clients in the best possible manner.



United Virtual Office offers a starter package for just $49 a month with features like the use of business stationary and prestigious locations, so that one doesn’t have to use home address again. The $49 per month package includes unlimited minutes, voicemail, unlimited fax and much more. Unitedvirtualoffice.com is always there to help the masses with their business solutions.



Most of the credit for this new layout of Unitedvirtualoffice.com goes to HighRiseElite.com, who played a major role in design, content, promotion and marketing of United Virtual Office. Highriseelite.com provides a complete solution for businesses to grow using their advanced search engine optimization and marketing techniques.



