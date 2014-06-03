UnitedFamily Seeks $24,000 in Crowdfunding to Revolutionize Children's Education with High Tech Heroes That Amaze Kids & Inspire Virtuous Behavior

Montreal, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- UnitedFamily’s The Virtuals™ is a Kickstarter project embracing cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) to engage, amaze and inspire kids. The project combines physical products (designer cards, decals and t-shirts) with software elements to create a magical 3D world of superheroes that kids can explore via most standard mobile devices.



The Virtuals™ app will run on Android, iOS and Windows smartphone and tablet platforms and has been exclusively designed to encourage kids to appreciate and develop real-world character virtues. The Virtuals™ superheroes motivate children to learn, grow and overcome challenges common to kids all over the world such as sharing with siblings, trying a new kind of food, learning patience and developing discipline in their day-to-day lives.



The developers of The Virtuals™ were inspired to create something engaging that would encourage children to value and acquire character strengths and virtues like courage, perseverance, and compassion in a format children so easily & quickly embrace; mobile games.



The team has already developed and tested prototypes of the product line and are ready to take their creation to the next level through crowdfunding. Backers of this Kickstarter project will get first releases of the product at prices below retail rates. Backers are also invited to join the collaborative process by voting on key points of influence, including which will be the first three original hero characters produced, each with their own card, decal, t-shirt and related AR games. Funds raised will enable UnitedFamily to bring The Virtuals™ to market.



This project will only be funded if at least $24,000 CAD is pledged by Tue, Jun 24 2014.



A Must See:

Kickstarter Page with Video Starring Amazing 6 Year Old Team Member, Enzo: http://kck.st/1gJRlxf



About UnitedFamily

UnitedFamily is a General Partnership of Abbas Khatamian and Juan (Jay) Pizarro, in Montreal, QC Canada. We dedicate our work to inspire kids & parents with cool technologies, imaginative ideas and positive vibes. Our primary venture is The Virtuals™ series of products for children. We are also building a magazine tailored for young families interested in fresh ideas and technologies, via UnitedFamily.com.



For more information contact:

Abbas Khatamian, Founding Partner

UnitedFamily

Abbas.Khatamian@UnitedFamily.com

+1 (438) 580-8558