Unitedsplit.com - One Stop Shop for Leather Wallets and Accessories

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Leather products are a choice of many when it comes to accessories or wallets. They add style and are durable as well. The right leather wallet or belt combined with other accessories like bracelets can bring out the personality of an individual. United Split offers a huge range of collection when it comes to wallets, belts or accessories thus providing a better choice.



Whether it is leather wallets, bags, belts or buckles a person is looking for, United Split offers all of them. Both men’s and women’s leather wallets can be found in different categories such as large, small and slim leather wallets, clip wallets or leather purses for women. Leather bags for laptops, shoulder bags, handbags, crossbody bags etc. can be found. One can also find a collection for women in terms of backpack bags, messenger bas, tote bags and leather clutches.



When it comes to belts there is a huge choice in terms of casual, elegant, western, standard, thin and wide leather belts for men. Leather belts for women and belt straps are also available. Belt buckles in different styles like western, casual, elegant, music, guitar, fire department, horse, eagle, gadget, animal, bottle opener can be found in varied colors such as black, brown, red, blue, silver etc. Belt sizing chart on the website offers the convenience to choose the most appropriate belt suitable for an individual.



They offer leather wallets, bags, belts and accessories that can be paired up with different outfits to suit individual personality and the occasion really well.



About United Split

United Split since their inception in 2009 has become one of the finest leather goods supplier and manufacturers. Their products are shipped worldwide and their idea of personal concept provides customers an opportunity to choose their own look and appearance.



Media Contact

URL: www.unitedsplit.com