UNITRON Advises on the Benefits of Stereo Microscopes with Digital Cameras

Commack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- As a global expert on microscopes and microscope accessories, UNITRON Ltd. is well versed on the many benefits of using a stereomicroscope with a digital camera. By using a stereo microscope with multiple eyepieces rather than a traditional microscope, observers can enjoy more comfort and depth perception. Adding a digital camera to the stereo microscope delivers more benefits such as sharing, documentation, and analysis. Moreover, there are various other features that make stereo microscopes with a digital camera an enticing option for observing small specimens.



When using a conventional microscope, observers are generally limited to two dimensions of viewing. A stereo microscope with a digital camera, however, allows for the viewing of objects in all three dimensions. Coins, rings, insects, and other tiny specimens can be observed clearly and comfortably when observers use stereo microscopes, especially when zoom magnification is enabled. A digital camera then allows the user to capture photos of the sample for documentation or further analysis.



UNITRON's cutting-edge stereo microscopes come with many features, one of the most useful being the zoom magnification setting. The zoom magnification feature provides a wider range of resolution options, giving the user more control over finding the best magnification and focus position for sample observation. Additionally, zoom magnification allows for smooth adjustments when changing the microscope's magnification.



Lastly, stereo microscopes with digital cameras can help make specimens more visible with the help of illuminator systems. Illuminator systems shine light on the specimen being observed, providing a brighter, clearer image for the observer. From illuminator attachments to zoom magnification and more, UNITRON can answer your microscope needs.



About UNITRON

UNITRON'S microscopes and related optical accessories have been consistently used and trusted worldwide since 1952. Their products are trusted and utilized by companies such as Intel, Lockheed Martin, ITT, GE, DuPont, Boeing, 3M, MIT, Raytheon, SONY, Texas Instruments, and the Mayo Clinic. UNITRON achieves "excellence by design" by manufacturing a comprehensive line of stereo, metallurgical and material science microscopes, in addition to LED lights, digital microscopy cameras, telescopes, and binoculars.