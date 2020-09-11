UNITRON Explains How Microscopes Are Used in Various Fields of Forensic Science

Commack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- Researchers across all fields of forensic science utilize microscopes to facilitate civil and criminal investigations, contribute to public health awareness, and accurately determine causes of death.



Criminal investigations are perhaps the most well-known application of forensic science. In many criminal cases, trace evidence can have a massive impact on the result. Samples of DNA, loose hairs or skin cells trapped under fingernails, can implicate or exonerate a suspect. Modern forensic microscopes offer the magnification levels necessary to view small evidence properly, and features like dual stages and optical paths allow investigators to simultaneously compare similar samples.



In forensic pathology, a discipline that concerns death investigations, microscopes are used by investigators to identify causes of death and either confirm or rule out foul play. Forensic microscopes can be used to check blood and tissue samples for infectious or toxic agents such as viruses, bacteria, or poisons, or to examine wounds and identify what created them.



Microscopy is also used in epidemiology, assisting scientists in the careful examination of infectious agents, and to check food samples for contamination. Tracing the spread of an agent can help researchers discover its origin and determine how to best treat it.



