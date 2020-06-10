UNITRON Explains the Difference Between Stereo and Compound Microscopes

Commack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- Before investing in a microscope, it is essential to know about the different types of scopes and how they are suited for various applications. While there are many subcategories, most modern optical microscopes are categorized into two main types: stereo and compound. The experts at UNITRON understand that knowing the difference between these two types ensures customers get the best instrument for their needs.



Stereo microscopes are ideal for technicians, engineers, hobbyists, or anyone who needs to look at larger, opaque specimens. Sometimes called a "dissecting microscope" in biological applications, stereo microscopes use two optical paths and two eyepieces to provide 3-dimensional depth perception for viewing or inspecting samples with uneven surfaces like circuit boards, minerals, rare coins, or small parts.



Stereo microscopes offer the user a considerable working distance for easy access to samples while they are on the stage, especially for sample manipulation. For example, these scopes are perfect for a watchmaker who needs to make repairs to minute components, or for a technician who needs to repair a broken solder on a circuit board. Stereo microscopes are available with either fixed or zoom power magnification. Fixed power lets the user choose from a pre-set selection of objective lenses while zoom power allows the user to readily adjust the magnification as necessary for the sample or the task.



Compound microscopes are the better option for examining flat samples, or small samples on microscope slides. Compound microscopes typically have much higher magnification and resolution than stereos, and are ideal for observing polished metallographic or geologic samples, trace forensic evidence and other specimens that would be too small for a stereo microscope to resolve. Compound microscopes are ideal for use in settings where the higher magnifications allow samples to be examined in great detail.



