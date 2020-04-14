UNITRON Explains the Importance of Metallography

Commack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Metallography is an essential part of the research and development of metallic alloys. It has been in use since the 19th century when it was pioneered by a British scientist named Henry Clifton Sorby. Metallography is defined as "the study of the atomic and chemical structure of all types of metallic alloys using microscopy". Simplified, this means that scientists use microscopes to examine metals on an atomic level and learn how strong/flexible they are and how they will behave in real-life applications.



Applications for metallography are wide-ranging, any industry or product that uses metallic alloys has likely benefited from its use. Automotive, electronic, medical, mechanical industries all utilize metallography to test and develop alloys for their products. Metallography can be thought of as a form of microscopic quality control; it can help scientists determine an alloy's strength, ductility, and potential for breaks and failure.



There are several ways that scientists can learn about the properties of an alloy by examining it through a microscope. Some of the common rules of thumb are that smaller grain size generally means a higher yield strength and a harder alloy, inclusion content and distribution affect toughness (defined by the metal's cracking rates and fracture resistance), discontinuities in a metal's microstructure usually indicate failure sites (spots where the metal is more liable to break).



The information learned via metallography is key in the testing and development of alloys and can often influence key decisions made by major industries. Anyone who is interested in metallography or the other scientific applications of microscopes is encouraged to visit https://www.unitronusa.com/ for more information.



