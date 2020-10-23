UNITRON Offers Digital Microscopy Cameras for Various Applications

Commack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- UNITRON Ltd., a company that has manufactured high-quality microscopes and optical accessories since 1952, offers an assortment of digital cameras for use with microscopes. Useful for several different applications, including forensics, material sciences, industrial inspections, as well as training and educational settings, these cameras boast high resolutions and crisp colors in captured images.



In order to choose the best camera for their microscope, users must consider several factors. First, they will need to consider the format of their microscope and whether it is immediately capable of accepting a camera, or if an accessory is required. It must also be determined whether the camera will be used as a standalone device (no PC required) or connected to a mobile device or PC and integrated with software. Beside the physical considerations, the application will help narrow the options. For example, instructional settings may benefit from a WiFi camera that allows multiple users to view the same image simultaneously. Other applications may require measurements and annotations that are best performed using camera software and a PC. As with any digital camera, users will also need to decide on their desired resolution in megapixels, as well as the frame rate for video capture and live image output.



UNITRON is dedicated to helping technicians, engineers, scientists, educators, and other professionals in a range of industries by continuing their tradition of "excellence by design" in all of their microscopes, digital cameras for microscopes, and other optical accessories. To learn more about our cameras to determine which one is best suited for any application, please visit us at https://microscopes.unitronusa.com/.



About UNITRON

UNITRON'S microscopes and related optical accessories have been consistently used and trusted worldwide since 1952. Our products are trusted and utilized by companies such as Intel, Lockheed Martin, ITT, GE, DuPont, Boeing, 3M, MIT, Raytheon, SONY, Texas Instruments, and the Mayo Clinic. UNITRON achieves "excellence by design" by manufacturing a comprehensive line of stereo, metallurgical and material science microscopes, in addition to LED lights, digital microscopy cameras, telescopes, and binoculars. Visit us online at https://microscopes.unitronusa.com/ to learn more.