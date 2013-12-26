Units Are Vanishing for Upcoming Luxury Condo La Fiesta Next to Sengkang MRT Due to Great Potential

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- NewLaunchGuru.com, a website dedicated in providing bookings of upcoming residential and commercial projects in Singapore, has recently informed that the 810-units luxury condo the La Fiesta located near the Sengkang MRT Station has received immense demand which has led to the sale of many of its units.



The website has provided extensive details of La Fiesta in which it is mentioned that one of the major reasons, apart from being located next to a metro station, La Fiesta is highly anticipated is because many key infrastructures such as the Sengkang General Hospital and Seletar Aerospace Park are to be launched in the vicinity of the condo as well. This will further enhance the value of the units in the La Fiesta and will also offer an impressive renting opportunity to high profile individuals and families.



Another rare opportunity that La Fiesta presents according to NewLaunchGuru.com is that the true value of the residential condo is still not known amongst the masses due to the key developments that are going to take place hence the overall cost of the units are relatively low despite the top-notch luxury facilities the condo is inclusive of.



The website further advised however that interested individuals and especially families who are interested in purchasing a home should immediately look into the prospects of the La Fiesta and should view the flats available in the condo to truly comprehend this massive residential project comprising of 13 blocks of 15 storey buildings, which also has 2 levels of basement car parking.



With expected TOP of end of February 2016, the price of the units are expected to keep on increasing even when the owners have shifted in as the vicinity of the area has great future plans encompassing key Singapore infrastructures.



La Fiesta has 1,2,3,4 & 5 BDR units with additional options of 3 BDR Dual Key and 4 BDR Dual Key. NewLaunchGuru.com is currently arranging Showflat preview of the La Fiesta.



About NewLaunchGuru.com

NewLaunchGuru.com is one of the leading websites that provides bookings of numerous upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore. The website has become a go-to source for any latest news on upcoming projects and has provided extensive information such as floor plans, maps, proposed structure(s), photo gallery and detailed specifications of each and every listed project. Through the online platform, http://newlaunchguru.com/, status of the various upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore and their complete profiles can be viewed.



For more information about the upcoming luxurious Singapore condominium La Fiesta, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of newlaunchguru.com, please email to info@newlaunchguru.com.