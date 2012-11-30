UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Announces New Corona Location

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- UNITS Moving and Portable Storage; a nationwide industry leader is expanding their national footprint once again with the opening of a new location in Corona, California. The newest UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location will meet the growing demand for relocation and portable storage in the Inland Empire.



UNITS Southern Cal Moving and Portable Storage of Corona is located at 1595 East 6th St. #102, Corona CA, 92879. It officially opens for business on November 15th, 2012 and is ready to assist families and businesses throughout the Inland Empire and surrounding areas with their moving and storage needs. UNITS Southern Cal Moving and Portable Storage of Corona is owned by Gary and Sally Ratliff. They currently operate Southern Cal Moving and Storage, which is truly a family owned business where their daughter Jeanine has run operations for over 12 years. With 12 years of providing outstanding storage and moving services, Mr. Gary Ratliff understands what it takes to provide customers with a unique experience; from the secure packaging of personal items, door-to-door moving and relocation, and finally the secure storage of property whether short term or long term.



Mrs. Sally Ratliff had this to offer, “We chose the UNITS Moving and Portable Storage option over other industry competitors for some very simple reasons. The unique delivery method and robotic loader were simply a measure of the technology UNITS has delivered to ensure the most cost effective and secure moving experience for our clients. The customer support and follow-up were also very important as we have always been a customer and family oriented business.”



For more information on the newest UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location and their grand opening, or to set up an interview with a moving and storage expert, please contact Southern Cal Portable Storage in Corona at 951-520-8800.



UNITS Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany in 2003 and is a technology-leading, affordable and convenient portable Moving and storage company, providing a hassle-free solution to the moving process by offering door-to-door portable storage - saving customers both time and money. UNITS has raised the bar in portable storage quality, customer care and innovation while offering specifically designed containers that are water, mold and UV resistant.



About UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is continuing to grow its footprint nationwide currently servicing over 100 cities throughout the US. If you are a business entrepreneur wanting to explore the lucrative opportunities of becoming a Franchise Owner of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, with an exclusive territory visit units storage.com. We have a limited number of exclusive territories remaining. For immediate assistance in reserving your territory email info@unitsfranchise.com or call 1-866-569-UNIT today.