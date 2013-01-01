UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, Opens New Office in Stuart, Florida

Stuart, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, Inc., an industry leader in moving and portable storage, is expanding their national footprint by opening a new office in Stuart, Florida. The newest UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location will help meet the growing demand for relocation and storage in Martin County and Northern Palm Beach County.



UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Martin and Palm Beach Counties is located at 1265 NE Savannah Road #104, Jensen Beach FL, 34957. It officially opens for business on January 1st, 2013 and is ready to assist families and businesses throughout the Treasure Coast, Northern Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas with their moving and storage needs. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Martin and Palm Beach Counties is owned by Tom Russo. Tom currently operates Jensen Moving and Storage, which is a family-owned and operated business. Chris Merrill has been the Operations Manager for the past several years overseeing the continued growth and success of the company. Tom and Chris understand what it takes to provide outstanding service and they look forward to being able to provide a complete menu of moving and storage services.



Mr. Russo had this to offer, “The UNITS’ fractional model made a lot of sense as an add-on to our existing business. The delivery system makes it simple and inexpensive to take advantage of a growing market in our area. I think that UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Jensen Moving and Storage will feed off each other.”



For more information on the newest UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location and their grand opening, or to set up an interview with a moving and storage expert, please contact UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Martin and Palm Beach Counties in Jensen Beach at 772-334-5787.



UNITS Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany in 2003 and is a technology-leading, affordable and convenient portable moving and storage company, providing a hassle-free solution to the moving process by offering door-to-door portable storage - saving customers both time and money. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage has raised the bar in portable storage quality, customer care and innovation while offering specifically designed containers that are water, mold and UV resistant.



About UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is continuing to grow its footprint nationwide currently servicing over 100 cities throughout the US. If you are a business entrepreneur wanting to explore the lucrative opportunities of becoming a Franchise Owner of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, with an exclusive territory visit unitsstorage.com. We have a limited number of exclusive territories remaining. For immediate assistance in reserving your territory email info@unitsfranchise.com or call 1-866-569-UNIT today.