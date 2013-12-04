Units Still Available for the Highly Anticipated Residential Condo Sky Vue Located in Bishan

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Sky.vue.com.sg, a website that is offering bookings for the 37-storey luxurious residential condo Sky Vue located in central Singapore area of Bishan, has recently announced that bookings are still available for the Sky Vue and interested individuals can register for an exclusive appointment via their website.



The Sky Vue condo is one of the most highly anticipated residential developments in Singapore majorly due to its prime location. Such massive developments in the heart of Singapore always finds interest amongst investors and families who want to live nearer to the city’s central business district.



The Sky Vue also has a rare aspect of being near the popular recreational amenity, the Bishan Park (Kallang River). The condo is located just opposite to the Bishan Stadium & Sports Hall as well, offering its future residents full entertainment facilities.



The Sky Vue is an ideal place for families to reside with its proximity to prestigious schools and educational institutions in the vicinity. Together with serene environment, entertainment & fitness amenities, and prime educational hubs, Sky Vue is offering a family friendly location which will be tough to match.



Sky.vue.com.sg through its ‘News’ section, updates interested clients on booking count of the SkyVue which is currently at 460 units sold. The site has further advised all potential purchasers to register for the exclusive appointments to inquire about which units are still available amongst the total 694 units, as demand has been extremely high.



Floor plans, location map, project details, site plan, payment schemes, gallery and other aspects of the SkyVue condo can be viewed on the website, Sky.vue.com.sg. 1 BDR, 2 BDR, 2 Premium BDR, 3 BDR and penthouses are currently available amongst the remaining units.



About Sky Vue

Sky Vue is an upcoming luxurious 37-storey condominium located in the core region of Singapore, Bishan. The 694 unit residential condo is surrounded by prestigious schools and education institutions of the city and is right next to the Bishan Stadium & Sports Hall. Through the online platform, http://sky.vue.com.sg/, specific details of Sky Vue can be viewed and registrations for exclusive appointment can be made. The development is expected to obtain temporary occupation permit by second half of 2017.



For more information about Sky Vue, or to schedule an exclusive showflat preview, visit the Developer Appointed Sales Team website or email to contact@sky.vue.com.sg.