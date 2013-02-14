Unity and Friendship Promoted by the World Youth Organization

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- The World Youth Organization focuses on their main goal of achieving unity and friendship among people all over the world. The WYO is responsible for overseeing the overall social welfare of the society.



The organization is basically non-governmental and works specifically for social welfare as well as spreading unity among different individuals all throughout the globe. The WYO functions as a non-profit corporation while at the same time working hand in hand with young individuals from various geographical areas with the main focus on unity and friendship.



Based on the census back in 2001, almost 40% of the population in the globe is composed of young individuals. Undeniably, this leading statistic of young individuals possesses the capability to initiate a change in the society.



Young individuals at the present are faced with many problems. At an early age, these problems might affect their development. Problems that many youth typically face include single parent scenarios, drug or alcohol abuse, tendency to grow up too fast, increase of violence in schools, materialistic view in life, obesity, lack of education, changing economy, poverty and the loss of national identity. All these problems pose a threat to the proper development of young individuals. It is essential to provide the right guidance and the motivation for this substantial number of young individuals. It is a known fact that young individuals end up losing motivation and eventually end up engaging in anti-social activities such as drug or alcohol abuse.



The primary objective of the World Youth Organization is to unite all people all over the world; particular youngsters while at the same time motivate them to go to the right direction. Additionally, opportunities are provided to young individuals to provide them with a better future.



Some of the objectives of WYO:



Works for the welfare of all the categories and classes in the society.

To protect the forests and the wildlife

To take the required steps to help relieve the poor from poverty.

To initiate and establish educational research centers and institutes on different fields.

Promote social awareness.

To assist individuals and groups in their effort to develop humanistic practice.

To help and provide support to individuals in the third gender category.



These are just some of the objectives of WYO, which covers a broad field with an emphasis on the unity and the social welfare of young individuals all over the world.



