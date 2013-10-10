Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Unity Bank Plc. (UNITYBNK) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Unity Bank Plc. (UNITYBNK) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Unity Bank Plc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Unity Bank Plc (Unity Bank) operates as a retail bank in Nigeria. The bank offers a wide range of consumer and corporate banking products and services to individual and business customers. Its product portfolio includes current accounts, saving accounts, term loans, calls deposits, fixed deposits, and overdrafts. The bank also offers bonds and guarantees, trade finance, project finance, working capital finance, asset finance, credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards. In addition, it offers agri products such as Unity farmers cooperative finance schemes, general agro-allied farmers schemes, Unity industrial input farmers schemes, Unity farmers cooperative leasing schemes and agricultural credit support schemes. The services offered by the bank include payment and collections services, foreign exchange services, private banking services, advisory services, SMS banking services, mobile banking services and internet banking services. In FY2012, it operated through a network of 240 business offices, 1,198 POS terminals and 150 ATMs across Nigeria. Unity Bank is headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria.



Companies Mentioned



Unity Bank Plc.



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