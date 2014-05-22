Unity Games 3D Expands Range of 3D Games Available with All New Genres

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The Unity web player is now the best way for individuals to experience 3D games online. It’s major competitor, Flash, is limited in how far it can drive 3D graphics, and Unity has largely replaced it at the cutting edge of free online gaming. Simple to install, individuals can then search the net for Unity 3D games. Unity Games 3D is a website that has collated a comprehensive catalog of the best titles from around the net so that keen gamers need look no further for stimulation and entertainment, and has recently added yet more genres of games.



The new genres include multiplayer games so individuals can play sharing a single keyboard or over an online connection, tower defense games that allow individuals to defend their outpost from an onslaught of enemies, and platform games that recall the most successful franchises of the 80s and 90s. These Online Unity Games are all free to play and can provide users with hours of amusement.



With the addition of these, the site now has over forty five genres to choose from, each with a huge number of games available to play on Unity as well as on classic Flash and Shockwave formats. The site is rapidly becoming the go-to resource for free online gaming.



A spokesperson for Unity Games 3D explained, “We are pleased to announce the inclusion of these popular genres into our online gaming platform because it allows us to complete the experience for many of our games, who can now use us as their primary solution for 3D games online. We are adding new games to each category all the time, and we have no shortage of titles to keep the level of challenge high, ensuring even seasoned free gamers never get bored. Users can search by keyword, highest rating, most played or newest to find the titles they want.”



About Unity Games 3D

Unity Games 3D is a website offering a huge collection of Unity 3D Games, with thousands of flash games and shockwave games that are totally free to play without registration or installation required. The site is perfect for people seeking entertainment form their internet browser, and is updated regularly. For more information please visit: http://www.unity-games.org/