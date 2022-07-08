Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Unity Software Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Unity Software Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based Unity Software Inc. creates and operates an interactive real-time 3D content platform. Unity Software Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $772.44 million in 2020, to over $1.11 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $282.30 million in 2020, to $532.6 million in 2021.



On May 11, 2022, Unity Software Inc. reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2022.



On May 10, 2022, Unity Software Inc announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance "due to challenges with monetization products." Specifically, "a fault in [Unity's] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool, a revenue expensive issue given that [the] Pinpointer tool experienced significant growth post the IDFA changes."



Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) declined from $105.88 per share on March 30, 2022, to as low as $29.09 per share on May 12, 2022.



