Universal Boxing Federation Teams Up with Buenas Cosas, a Guatemalan-Based Charity

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- The Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) has chosen to donate 10 % of their sanctioning fees collected in November to Buenas Cosas, a not-for-profit organization founded by women of Guatemala.



About Buenas Cosas

Buenas Cosas prides itself in benefiting both community and nature in Guatemala. Since opening in 2011, they have benefited over 1500 Guatemalan families by improving their environment with such things as gardens, livestock, English classes, and helping hands from around the world. In their first year alone, they removed “more than a ton of garbage from from our 8 Partner Communities, opened two new Community Centers, provided the first non-profit ecotourism trips to Tikal, El Mirador and, of course, our secret spots all around Lake Peten Itza.” The program is flourishing, with even greater success in 2012 - “With the support of our Partner Communities and hundreds of participants, Buenas Cosas’ first year was a success,” says the organization.



Now the Universal Boxing Federation has teamed up with Buena Cosas, and will be donating to this nonprofit organization started by the women in Guatemala. The UBF hand-picked this charity, deciding to take 10 % of the sanctioning fees they collected from the month of November and donate it to this charity.



“Our first champion since our launch is Cindy Serrano,” said Richard Spilotro of the UBF. “Obviously we support all women who fight in the ring or outside of the ring - these brave women of Buena Cosas are fighting to protect nature, and providing for their communities. It was only right we support this great organization.” Additionally, the UBF will have Buenas Cosas plant trees in Guatemala in name of their champions and those who have perished to soon.



To learn more about the charity, visit http://www.buenascosas.org.



About the Universal Boxing Federation

Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) is based out of Chicago, Illinois, and is “devoted to the development and recognition of champion boxers at their respective weight divisions, while facilitate growth in and around of the sport,” according to the website. The UBF recently celebrated it's first champion, Cindy “Checkmate” Serrano of Brooklyn, NY who became the first champion by winning the Universal Boxing Federation International Super Featherweight title.



You can learn more about them by visiting their website, at http://www.ubfboxing.com.



