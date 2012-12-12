Universal Boxing Federation to Donate Proceeds to Buenas Cosas, a Non-Profit Organization in Guatemala

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) will be donating 10% of sanctioning fees collected during the month of November to “Buenas Cosas”.



“Buenas Cosas” opened in November 2011; it is a non-profit, women’s’ cooperative organization offering ecotourism and volunteerism where someone’s experience is used in many programs which ultimately benefit Guatemala.



As quoted by Richard Spilotro of the UBF, “We felt that donating was the right thing to do, picking a charity to donate to was a no brainer, we support women in the sport of boxing and felt these women from Guatemala fight everyday for the community, fight for nature, their fight is an inspiration to us all”



The UBF first champion since the launch was a female named Cindy “Checkmate” Serrano (18-5-2, 8KO’s) of Brooklyn, N.Y. Serrano captured the vacant UBF International super featherweight title by earning a six round unanimous decision victory over the tough and rugged South Carolina native Angel Gladney (7-7-1, 6KO’s). The UBF felt it was right to donate to an organization that is operated by Guatemalan women.



For more information on UBF, go to: http://www.ubfboxing.com and for more information on Buenas Cosas, go to: http://www.buenascosas.org



The Universal Boxing Federation is devoted to the development and recognition of champion boxers at their respective weight divisions, while facilitate growth in and around of the sport.