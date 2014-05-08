Universal Custom Fence Announces Generous, Limited-Time Internet Specials

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Universal Custom Fence announced the immediate availability of a pair of specials for customers who book new projects through the company's web site. Customers who arrange for the installation of fences of at least 100 linear feet in length will be provided a free fence gate, while those who order fences of 200 or more feet in length will receive a gate with a metal frame at no extra charge. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Universal Custom Fence is one of the premier installers of customized fences of all sorts in the area.



"After ten years in business and with over twenty-five years of combined experience," representative Gabino Contreras-Gonzalez said, "we've developed a long list of highly satisfied customers. Our new Internet-only offers are designed to help bring our top-notch fences to even more people in the area." Founded in 2004, Universal Custom Fence serves all of the cities in the Dallas metropolitan area. It offers a full range of fences and related products, including wooden fences in several varieties, iron and chain link fences, and fences designed for use on farms and ranches.



Of the fence contractors Fort Worth TX plays host to, the company is one of the most lauded and well-reviewed. It has a perfect A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, being recognized for the stability of its operation, the satisfaction levels of its previous customers, and the impressive backgrounds of its owner and employees. Its new Internet specials are part of a push toward increasing the company's profile in that arena, including a revamped web site which details all of its offerings, as well as new social media efforts, such as a heightened presence on Facebook.



Of the wood fence contractors Fort Worth area residents call upon, Universal Custom Fence has the most varied offerings and never compromises on quality. Many of its residential customers choose fences of this sort for the increased privacy they provide, and the structures also make yards more enjoyable and inhabitable by lending shade and shelter from wind. Like the rest of its products, the company's wood fences come with no-questions-asked two year warranties which reflect the level of quality and care put into their construction. It is also one of the busiest chain link fence contractors Dallas offers, as it delivers similar levels of quality and diligence with these projects.



"Business has been good to us, and we're pleased to have been able to provide the best possible fences for so many in the Dallas area," Contreras-Gonzalez concluded, "We hope that our new offers will convince even more people of how great a job we can do for them." Those who wish to take advantage of the specials may do so by mentioning them after contacting the company, either through the email address provided on its web site or by phone. These limited-time offers will only be continued for a short while and, combined with the company's extremely competitive regular prices, represent some of the beast deals on fencing in the area at the present time.



About Universal Custom Fence

For over ten years, Universal Custom Fence has been providing the highest-quality fences of all sorts available in the Dallas metropolitan area. Its intense focus on quality has led to a perfect rating with the Better Business Bureau, recognition from a variety of independent organizations, and an ever-expanding list of enthusiastic customers.