Universal Funding Corporation Expands Business Development Team

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Universal Funding announced that Patrick Presley joined their Business Development team. Presley will be focused on expanding Universal’s commercial banking client base, as well as managing the growing presence of Universal’s broker program in key markets.



Presley, a 23-year healthcare sales veteran, joins Universal Funding most recently from Precision Dynamics, where he served as Regional Sales Manager in Corporate Sales covering the Northwest region of the U.S. There he was a three-time Sales Achievement Award Winner between the years of 2007-2013.



From 1997 through 2007, Presley served as the Northwest Regional Healthcare Manager for Standard Register where he expanded contracts within their GPO membership and managed a three state healthcare team in guiding new business development. He was a four-time recipient of the 100+ Presidents Club as an individual, and also a two time recipient of the Team 100+ President Club.



From 1990 through 1996, he served as an Account Manager and Healthcare Specialist for Vanier/Reynolds and Reynolds, a leading maker of business forms. During his time there he was awarded the President Sales Club Award three times.



He studied at both Eastern Washington University and the University of Washington where he earned a BA Eq. in Environmental Studies.



Henry Wozow, CEO of Universal Funding Corporation, said, “We are proud to have Pat join Universal to inject his expertise into our broker division. We anticipate that his years of experience and the key corporate relationships he brings with him will have an immediate and positive impact, as Universal Funding continues to expand our corporate and broker relationships.”



About Universal Funding Corporation

Universal Funding Corporation is a factoring company that provides receivables financing programs for businesses all throughout the United States. They are longtime members of both the International Factoring Association and the Commercial Finance Association.



Founded in 1998, they provide accounts receivable financing services for clients in a variety of industries, including oilfield & energy, trucking & transportation, and staffing, printing, business service providers and manufacturing. The factoring company is based in Spokane, Washington and employs 24 people. For information about Universal Funding Corporation, please call 1-800-405-6035 or visit us at www.universalfunding.com



Contact:

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing

Heather2@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035