Universal Granite Announces Its New Colors

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Universal Granite is a UK based company that deals with finishing for counters, interior designing and marble works. There are many different materials used by Universal granite which are guaranteed to be of the highest quality. Universal Granite has a beautiful website with classy indoor images of the different installed counters, table tops and luxurious fittings made of granite, quartz and marble.



The finest granite is imported for aesthetically appealing kitchen tops, with excellent finish and superior quality for the best result both in exterior looks and durability of the counter tops. Universal Granite acts as a hub for supplying the best range of colors and types of counter tops from renowned companies and at the best possible rates.



The online display of worktops is categorized by use of material which is mainly granite and quartz. Quartz worktops are further divided into many types that all have different traits. Luna stone is a kind of quartz worktop that is resistant to heat, staining, scratches and even citric acid. There are 33 shades of Luna stone available from Universal Granite so there is definitely a wide range of colors to choose and something for everyone and for every kind of kitchen or work area. Arena stone on the other hand is famous Italian quartz that is known for its stylish texture and durability. It is most popular in the west of England and contains some very classy shades. Caesar stone, Simstone, Diresco and many other brands are also available through the website and come with a guarantee of high quality material and surpasses all the durability standards set by law.



Granite worktops are made from pure granite from the land’s most renowned mines. it is naturally found in nature and is hard and resistant to high heat and temperatures. Because of these strong traits, granite is used for making kitchen tops and counters to withstand the daily multiple tasks thrown at them. Granite worktops easily double up as a chopping board for meat, vegetables, fruit and the like. Also, the surface is easy to clean and any stains wipe off with a damp cloth and some detergent or cleaning solution, ergonomically, the granite worktops are far superior and long lasting and provide ease of comfort to people.



Universal Granite offers online quote to its customers if they are interested in getting information about the pricing. The company also offers post sales services and restoration help.



