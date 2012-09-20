Universal Life Church - 10,000 Listeners and Growing

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announced today they have surpassed 10,000 listeners on their faith based Universal Life Church Radio Network Station. ULC Radio is heard around the world via the internet, mobile devices, at home, at work, in the car and etc. The station offers a 365/24/7 format.



Programming includes a Prime Time schedule that features a Sunday Universal Mass in the morning and evening, devotions and Bible Study on Wednesday Night, Vespers on Thursday Night and hosted programming by ULC Ministers filling out the Prime Time Schedule of 7-11PM, EST Sunday through Friday Night.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com