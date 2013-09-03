Universal Life Church and I Heart Radio Introduce the Sunday Night Universal Mass

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and the world's 3rd largest Satellite/Internet Radio Station, I Heart Radio with a subscriber base of twenty (20) million plus, behind only Pandora at 60 million and/or SiriusXM at 24 million, announce the newest addition of Sunday Night Universal Mass to the ULC Radio and IHeartRadio.com lineup.



The Executive Director and Producer of the Universal Sunday Mass is Rev. Bruce Micciulla, also the presider of the Sunday Night Universal Mass, from the Good News Universal Life Church located in Fort Worth, Texas. This joint endeavor has made the Universal Life Church Sunday Night Universal Mass one of the most listened to Mass Services in the world today. Listeners can partake in the actual Eucharist portion of the Mass, by just sending a self addressed, stamped envelope to the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Attn: Rectory, 803 Tallahassee Street, Carrabelle, FL. 32322.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com