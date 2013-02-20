Universal Life Church and Magic Johnson Issue Statements with Respect to Dr Jerry Buss, Owner of the Los Angeles Lakers

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin today issued a statement in respect to the passing of Dr. Jerry Buss, owner of the NBA Los Angeles Lakers. Dr. Jerry Buss passed away February 18th, 2013 after a lengthy battle with an unknown form of cancer. Buss purchased the Lakers in 1979 from Jack Kent Cooke. In their statement the Universal Life Church World Headquarters mentioned that the NBA in the late 1970's was close by some accounts to bankruptcy, but as it turned out the NBA was Saved By The Great Dr. Jerry Buss with his extraordinary marketing skills as demonstrated by pegging the Lakers as Showtime, completely revitalizing and rejuvenating both the Lakers and the NBA leading to an unprecedented ten NBA Championships by an NBA Owner.



Earvin Magic Johnson closed friend, former player and consultant to Dr. Jerry Buss stated: "Dr. Buss was just a fun-loving guy. He was very intelligent, he studied history, he could quote things. But the man was very competitive, as well," Johnson, now an ESPN NBA analyst, said on the network Monday. "He wanted to win championships. He brought all of us in to do that ... and at the same time he wanted to be friends to the players."



Reverend Michael J. Cauley, President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters stated: "We've ordained many men or women from Hollywood and the Los Angeles metro areas, however no one is more deserving to be looked upon as a Minister than Dr. Jerry Buss for the ministry he led and performed his entire life. With Dr. Jerry Buss it was always about giving, giving to the players, giving to the fans, giving to his sons Johnny, Jim, Joey and Jesse and daughters Jeanie Buss and Janie Drexel, all of Southern California; eight grandchildren; former wife JoAnn of Las Vegas; half sister Susan Hall of Phoenix; half brother Micky Brown of Scottsdale; and stepbrother Jim Brown of Star Valley, Wyoming. and to whomever he could in need. Dr. Jerry Buss gave to the world himself. Rest in peace Dr. Jerry Buss."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com