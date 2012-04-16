Universal Life Church Announcement - URGENT Mass Murderer on the Lose in Florida - Law Enforcement Refuses to Apprehend

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces URGENT Mass Murderer on the Lose. The ULC says to please use extreme caution if you should come in contact, this individual is unarmed but very dangerous.



Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer are convicted Mass Murderers. What about the Florida woman that has killed nine? A woman under 30 years of age and who has had nine abortions to date. She is provided her freedom to commit murder again, again and again. Even the Good Lord himself has to be shaking his head on Man's Stupidity here on earth to allow murder and complete disregard to "Thou Shalt Not Kill." We have some strange laws in this country, allowing abortion is one of them!



Do you see the picture of the pregnant woman holding her baby? She went to her Doctor



Doctor, I have a serious problem and desperately need your help! My baby is not even 1 year old and I'm pregnant again. I don't want kids so close together.'



So the doctor said: 'Ok and what do you want me to do?'



She said: 'I want you to end my pregnancy, and I'm counting on your help with this.'



The doctor thought for a little, and after some silence he said to the lady: 'I think I have a better solution for your problem. It's less dangerous for you too.'



She smiled, thinking that the doctor was going to accept her request.



Then he continued: 'You see, in order for you not to have to take care of 2 babies at the same time, let's kill the one in your arms. This way, you could rest some before the other one is born. If we're going to kill one of them, it doesn't matter which one it is. There would be no risk for your body if you chose the one in your arms.'



The lady was horrified and said: 'No doctor! How terrible! It's a crime to kill a child!'



'I agree', the doctor replied. 'But you seemed to be OK with it, so I thought maybe that was the best solution.'



The doctor smiled, realizing that he had made his point.



He convinced the mom that there is no difference in killing a child that's already been born and one that's still in the womb. The crime is the same!



The Time to End Abortion is Now! Let us rise up together and in the name of Jesus Christ put a stop to the slaughter and murder of brothers and sisters.



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