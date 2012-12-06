Universal Life Church Announces 20,000+ Listeners on the Mega Hit Universal Life Church Radio Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- The Universal Life Church Radio Network celebrated its first anniversary on November 1st, 2012. The ULC Radio Network has been an incredible success story and the best is yet to come. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters wishes to announce the addition of two (2) new shows during the prime time hours. Joining them as a Host on the ULC Radio Network is Stephen Walker from England and Jeremy Wilhelm from Florida. Additional newcomers include George Maggard on Thursday Nights and Sandy Thomason on Wednesday Nights.



Top shows as reported in their most Universal Life Church Newsletter and the current prime time schedule is as follows:;



Listeners - Top Five

1.) Rev. Ed Terry - The Circuit Rider

2.) Dr Joel Lamoure - Prescribing Spiritual Hope

3.) Rev. Robert Steinmeyer - Robert Steinmeyer Live

4.) Wednesday - Worldwide Prayer Network

5.) Rev. Bruce Micciulla - Sunday Universal Evening Mass



Plays - Top Five

1.) Rev. Robert Steinmeyer - Robert Steinmeyer Live

2.) Dr Joel Lamoure - Prescribing Spiritual Hope

3.) Rev. Ed Terry - The Circuit Rider

4.) Wednesday - Worldwide Prayer Network

5.) Rev. Bruce Micciulla - Sunday Universal Evening Mass



Prime Time Weekly Radio Shows: Listeners/Plays



Universal Life Church - KJV The Holy Bible Audio On-Demand 3140/3253



Friday - Ed Terry Country and Gospel 1477/1493

Friday - Cultural Diversity and Faith 916/938

Friday - Yo Soy el Camino 217/243

Thursday - Jewels For Jesus 0/0

Thursday - Galloping With Faith 368/404

Thursday - Deleitate en el Señor! 272/306

Wednesday - Conversations With Spirit 970/996

Wednesday - Bible Study 1064/1121

Wednesday - Life Challenges 0/0

Wednesday - Worldwide Prayer Network 1109/1161

Tuesday - Prescribing Spiritual Hope 1401/1840

Tuesday - 12 Step Road to Freedom w/God 642/677

Monday - Robert Steinmeyer Live 1384/1874

Monday - Universal Life Church Christmas Channel 617/627

Sunday - Vespers Liturgy of The Hours 462/466

Sunday - Universal Mass w/Rev Bruce Micciulla 1099/1156



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com