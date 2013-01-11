Universal Life Church Announces Bishop Daniel Fashingbauer Hospitalized

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announced this past week that Bishop Daniel Fashingbauer of Sault Ste Marie, MI. was hospitalized and remains in a coma and serious condition. However, doctors are optimistic Bishop Fashingbauer will make a full recovery. Bishop Fashingbauer is 67 years old, he was born and raised in the Chicago, IL. vicinity and is the founder of St Daniel's Cathedral of Kincheloe, MI. Bishop Fashingbauer also has a large internet following on Facebook and various other similar social websites.



Bishop Fashingbauer is a one time Board Member of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. If you would like to send a Get Well Card, please send to the following address:



War Memorial Hospital

Attn: Daniel Fashingbauer, #ICU227

500 Osborn Blvd

Sault Ste Marie, MI. 49783



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com