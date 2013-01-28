Universal Life Church Announces Bishop Martin (Marty) Sheeler, OSM Emeritus

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces Bishop Martin (Marty) Sheeler of Marietta, PA. April 10th, 1951 - August 17, 2012 has been appointed Bishop Martin Sheeler, OSM Emeritus and will forever be enshrined within the annals of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, per the decree of the Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM. Brother Michael in August of 2012 stated as follows: "Martin Sheeler will be forever enshrined as Bishop emeritus, with our Brother Bishop Benny Lloyd and all Bishops whom will come to pass over. We will forever be bonded my brother and I will love you for eternity. Yours in Christ"



Bishop Sheeler leaves behind his son, Adam, his fellow sister and Native American, Rev. Linda Eidson, OSM and his other brothers and sisters with Sacred Fire Ministry. Bishop Sheeler's son, Adam stated as follow of his Dad's passing:



"Dad.. Today you became pain, sorrow and worry free.. When I found out my heart hit the floor.. Yes I do realize that this is the best for you, but that doesn't mean it will be easy. I know that you lived your life to the fullest. I want you to know that I love you. I prayed for your journey to be easy and to be completed.. But I do know that life is a circle and you will be back.. Your not gone your just rejuvenating to come back for your second stage of life.. I pray that you have a long rest though because you suffered for a time.. And now that that pain is gone you can rest in peace.. Be happy and enjoy your afterlife.. I hope that I make you proud with the decioions I make in life.. I love you Dad"......Adam



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