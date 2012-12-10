Universal Life Church Announces Famous Actor, Martial Arts Expert to Host a Show on the Universal Life Church Radio Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Universal Life Church Radio Network announces actor, Charles 'La Pantera' Bonet has agreed to host a one hour show each week. The ULC Radio Network is courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, FL. The ULC Radio Network provides Faith Radio worldwide 365/24/7, through spreaker.com or your personal mobile device.



Charles Bonet was a huge part of the Martial Arts, Bruce Lee craze of the 1970's and 80's, appearing in Bruce Lee: A Dragon's Story, The Black Dragon's Revenge, Don't Go In The House, Joey, Fists of Bruce Lee and many others. In addition to his acting career, Charles Bonet Hanshi founder of Shorin Kai International, is one the worlds most respected individuals in Martial Arts. In accord the Shorin Kai International website http://www.shorinkaiinternational.com it states as follows with respect to Charles Bonet:



Sensei Charles Bonét conducted an amazing Shorin-ryu seminar in Miami Florida. His unique perspective on Shorin-ryu's combat effectiveness was a blast to observe and participate in. This event was a must see for all serious minded Shorin-ryu practioners. After Sensei Bonét’s spectacular Shorin-ryu Karate seminar he received his Judan certificate and red obi from the World Traditional Karate-Do Union and the Hong Kong Martial Arts Federation.



Charles Bonét, Hanshi was the Bronx representative of the Shorin-ryu system, under 10th dan Grand Master, Eizo Shimabukuro. He is living and teaching Shorin-ryu Karate in the Glendale Arizona community; he's available to teach private Shorin-ryu lessons and seminars around the globe.



Hanshi Bonét is a 6th dan in Grand Master Eizo Shimabukuro’s Shorin-ryu system; he also holds an 8th dan in Master Frank Ruiz’s Nisei Goju system. He has taught and practiced Karate for many years and has appeared in several films on the martial arts. Sensei Bonét was inducted into the “Martial Arts Congress World Hall of Fame;” where he received the “Eagle Award” at the Miami Convention Center Oct. 16, 1993.



Charles Bonet was ordained a Faith Based, Christian Minister this past summer with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. According to the Universal Life http://www.ulcnetwork.com Church World Headquarters, Reverend Charles Bonet has been extremely active as a Minister. Unlike with many other Hollywood Celebrities who have become ordained, Rev Charles takes his ordination and calling very seriously, a huge reason for his decision to host this upcoming show. The Universal Life Church says it will release more details about the upcoming new Radio Show featuring Reverend Charles Bonet within the next week.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com