Universal Life Church Announces - Get to Know Your ULC's Campaign

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters in an attempt to address confusion between the multiple Universal Life Churches with a similar name launch what they call; "Get To Know Your ULC's Campaign." There appears to be a rash of churches or websites claiming to be churches, monasteries, seminaries or book stores, but in no way are these in any way affiliated with the real and ONLY Faith Based Universal Life Church World Headquarters. These other so called churches, monasteries, seminaries and etc., ARE NOT accredited, affiliated or sanctioned by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, nor do they have any traditional doctrine of faith.



Get to know your ULC's, do not confuse the Universal Life Church World Headquarters with these others. Make sure of the website you are on. The official Universal Life Church World Headquarters website is at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com The official and original Universal Life Church Minister's Network is at: http://www.ULCministersnetwork.com



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters states via their website as follows for clarification...



Watch Out for Imposters



We Are The Only Faith Based (Christian) ULC



Click Here To Compare The Different Universal Life Churches



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com