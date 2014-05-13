Universal Life Church Announces Its New Website

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The Universal Life Church, which has a radio network of 20 million-plus listeners, today announced the official launch of its www.ulcnetwork.com website. It also includes a store that donates 10 percent of its proceeds to various children's organizations throughout the United States.



Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the Universal Life Church is the only faith-based ordination that is valid and accepted throughout the United States, Canada, the UK and most of the World.



Known worldwide for being the only church that offers legal faith-based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith, the Universal Life Church also focuses its attention on defending and caring for the unborn, feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, educating the young, welcoming refugees and caring for the sick, both at home and abroad.



Believing the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God, the head of the Universal Life Church, Fr. Jordan Francis, noted the church’s roots run deep and are steeped in tradition within the Christian Church.



“The word ‘Universal’ itself by definition is synonymous with Christian or Catholic, originating from the Greek Language word katholikos. St Ignatius of Antioch is credited for the first known use of the Greek word katholikos meaning "universal" when describing the Church in his Letter to the Smyrnaeans in the year 107. This has led many scholars to conclude that the appellation Universal (Life) Church with its ecclesiastical connotation may have been in use as early as the last quarter of the 1st century,” explained Fr. Francis.



The Universal Life Church newly established website also incorporates an official online store that donates 10 per cent of its revenues to the Children's Miracle Network, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and over 500 additional 501C3, Non-Profit Corporations throughout the United States.



To become an ordained minister within the Universal Life Church, Fr. Frances noted that interested candidates’ submissions must include valid contact information to be considered for ordination.