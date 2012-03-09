Universal Life Church Announces New Prime Time Shows Added to Universal Life Church Radio

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- The Universal Life Church Radio has been a HUGE SUCCESS since launched in December of 2011, people from throughout the world are taking note enjoying and benefiting from the great diversification of programming offered. ULC Radio Network announces further expansion of their prime time schedule; Joining the Universal Life Church Radio Network is Rev. Daniel Bodhi Chapin on Saturday Night with Cross Talk Radio, Rev. Michael Weissman on Thursday Night with Night Life and Rev. Robert Steinmeyer on Monday Night. In a unique twist the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers Non-Denominational Sunday Service at 7PM EST on Saturday night and The Catholic Mass at 8Pm EST on Sunday night.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today!



Sunday Night:



The Sunday Mass, Rev. Bruce Micciulla (Catholic)

Headline News, Rev. Jerold Norris

Mas Alla del Sol, Rev. Betty Montez



Saturday Night:



The Sunday Service, Rev. Brian Linebarger (Non-Denominational)

Finding The Way, Rev. Amanda Bruscella

Cross Talk Radio, Rev. Daniel Bodhi Chapin



Friday Night:



Stations of the Cross, Universal Life Church World HQ

The Circuit Rider, Rev. W. Ed Terry



Thursday Night:



Night Light, Rev. Michael Weissman

The Good News Forum, Rev. Bruce Micciulla



Wednesday Night:



The Prayer Closet, Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley

The Bible Bootcamp, Rev. David Stembaugh



Tuesday Night:



Prescribing Spiritual Hope, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure



Monday Night:



Monday Night News & Talk, Rev. Robert Steinmeyer



For More Information on The Universal Life Church Radio Network Go To: http://www.ulccommunity.org



For More Information on Becoming or Ordained by The Universal Life Church Go To: http://www.ulcnetwork.com