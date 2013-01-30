Universal Life Church Announces Radio Host and Celebrity Rev. Max Ryan Is in Belize as Co-Sponsor of Angelic Yoga Retreat

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Celebrity Max Ryan an ordained Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida is currently in Belize, Central America leading a worldwide Angelic Yoga Retreat as a co-sponsor thereof. Belize Yoga was created by Jessie and Brad Wigh, Americans who reside in Belize. They first came to Belize in 2003 and immediately fell in love with the country--the friendly people, the gorgeous scenery and the blue, blue water.



Rev. Max Ryan is an intuitive life coach, spiritual teacher and public speaker based in New York City. He serves as a guide and teacher for those who are seeking peace, passion and purpose in their lives. Max's pragmatic, non-traditional approach to coaching and spirituality supports his clients as they uncover their authentic selves and reach the next level in their professional, personal and spiritual lives. Clients work with Max through one-on-one coaching, group workshops and online workshops. Max is also a contributing writer for many online websites and the host of his own weekly radio show, "The Magic of Life" on Blog Talk Radio. Max is a:



Certified Inspired Spirit Life Coach,

Certified Law of Attraction Trainer from Michael Losier,

Certified teacher for the powerful "Quest for Mastery" energy work as channeled by Archangel Micheal

Certified Level 2 Reike Practitioner

Ordained reverend with The Order of Saint Michael at the Universal Life Church

Certified Law of Attraction Facilitator with Michael Losier

28 year student and teacher of A Course in Miracles

Special Guest on Hay House Radio

Award-winning speaker and evaluator with Toastmasters International

Member of the charter class of Inspired Spirit Coaches

Certification in Life Coaching from The Inspired Spirit Coaching Academy (Founded by prosperity coach and 2008 International Mentor of the Year, Sandy Forster

Certification from the Helpingprenuer Program (business success coaching)

Certified teacher for the powerful "Quest for Mastery" energy work as channeled by Archangel Micheal

Completed intensive Mediumship and Pathway to Enlightenment training with well-known medium and psychic, Lisa Williams



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com