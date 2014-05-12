Universal Life Church Announces the Marriage of Jenna Martin, Michael Hilzenrath

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Universal Life Church has ordained an ex-President, attorneys, judges, physicians, law enforcement officials, Hollywood entertainers, music artists, celebrities and everyday people. Many of their ministers serve as wedding officiants and being ordained affords to them the opportunity of officiating a wedding for a loved one, be-it a family member or friend. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only ULC with a traditional doctrine of faith, which enables their ordination to be valid in almost every country on earth unlike many!



Announcing the Marriage Of Jenna Martin, Michael Hilzenrath



Reference: New York Times



Jenna Rachel Martin and Michael George Hilzenrath were married Saturday evening at the Metropolis Country Club in White Plains. The officiant was Bruce Beck, the sports reporter at WNBC-TV and a friend of the couple who became a Universal Life minister for the event.



Mrs. Hilzenrath, 29, is an account supervisor at the OutCast Agency, a public relations firm in New York. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis.



She is a daughter of Karen R. Martin and Scott D. Martin of Chappaqua, N.Y. The bride’s father is a senior partner in Band, Rosenbaum & Martin, an accounting firm in New Rochelle, N.Y. Her mother is a portrait artist with the Schoolhouse Guild of Artists in Georgetown, Conn.



Mr. Hilzenrath, also 29, is a sports producer for WNBC-TV in New York. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.



He is the son of of Janet A. Hilzenrath and Eugene B. Hilzenrath of Murray Hill, N.J. The groom’s father retired as an executive director in the institutional equity sales department at Morgan Stanley in New York.



About The Universal Life Church

http://www.ulcnetwork.com



Mission Statement:



"The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. They believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God."



Ordination



"A vocation is a fruit that ripens in a well cultivated field of mutual love that becomes mutual service, in the context of an authentic ecclesial life. No vocation is born of itself or lives for itself. A vocation flows from the heart of God and blossoms in the good soil of faithful people, in the experience of fraternal love. We are designed with a dreaming brain and a hopeful spirit; it is our nature to envision the life of our dreams. And while dreaming comes easy to us, we must never forget that it takes strength, dedication, and courageous action to bring that dream to life."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters provides ordination to men and women enabling work in all facets of Christian Ministry with ministers in the USA, Canada, UK, Africa, South America, Germany, India, France, Switzerland, Thailand, Japan, Australia, China, Mexico and many other countries throughout the world.



Summary



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization, extending its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting you, the occupants and the environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers weekly services, Bible study and faith based programming on the Universal Life Church Radio Network and through iHeartRadio.