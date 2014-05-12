Universal Life Church Announces the Marriage of Katherine Bergman, Carter Beach

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Universal Life Church has ordained an ex-President, attorneys, judges, physicians, law enforcement officials, Hollywood entertainers, music artists, celebrities and everyday people. Many of their ministers serve as wedding officiants and being ordained affords to them the opportunity of officiating a wedding for a loved one, be-it a family member or friend. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only ULC with a traditional doctrine of faith, which enables their ordination to be valid in almost every country on earth unlike many!



Announcing the Marriage Of Katherine Bergman, Carter Beach



Reference: New York Times



Katherine Coale Bergman, the daughter of Robert A. Bergman and the late Helen C. Bergman of Chevy Chase, Md., was married Monday in Washington to Carter Mast Beach, a son of Carol M. Beach and Bennett H. Beach of Bethesda, Md. James W. Plunkett III, an acting clerk for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, officiated at the courthouse. On Saturday evening, C. Brook Miller, a brother of the bride who was ordained by the Universal Life Church, led another ceremony at the Powerhouse, an event space in Washington.



Mrs. Beach, 33, is the legal recruitment and development regional manager at the law firm K&L Gates in Washington. She graduated from Northwestern University.



Her father retired as the vice president for public affairs in the Washington office of United Parcel Service. Her mother was a founder of Community Connections, a nonprofit mental health agency in Washington.



Mr. Beach, also 33, is a regulatory counsel in the Rockville, Md., office of the United States Food and Drug Administration, working on regulation of the tobacco industry. He graduated from Boston College and received a law degree from the University of Maryland.



His mother retired as a producer for “The Diane Rehm Show,” a radio program on WAMU-FM in Washington that is distributed by National Public Radio. From 1997 to 2001, the groom’s mother wrote speeches for Hillary Rodham Clinton. His father is the communications adviser of the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations at the State Department in Washington.



About The Universal Life Church

http://www.ulcnetwork.com



Mission Statement

"The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. They believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God."



Ordination

"A vocation is a fruit that ripens in a well cultivated field of mutual love that becomes mutual service, in the context of an authentic ecclesial life. No vocation is born of itself or lives for itself. A vocation flows from the heart of God and blossoms in the good soil of faithful people, in the experience of fraternal love. We are designed with a dreaming brain and a hopeful spirit; it is our nature to envision the life of our dreams. And while dreaming comes easy to us, we must never forget that it takes strength, dedication, and courageous action to bring that dream to life."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters provides ordination to men and women enabling work in all facets of Christian Ministry with ministers in the USA, Canada, UK, Africa, South America, Germany, India, France, Switzerland, Thailand, Japan, Australia, China, Mexico and many other countries throughout the world.



Summary

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization, extending its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting you, the occupants and the environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers weekly services, Bible study and faith based programming on the Universal Life Church Radio Network and through iHeartRadio.