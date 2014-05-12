Universal Life Church Announces the Marriage of Megan Thompson, Alexander Levy

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Universal Life Church has ordained an ex-President, attorneys, judges, physicians, law enforcement officials, Hollywood entertainers, music artists, celebrities and everyday people. Many of their ministers serve as wedding officiants and being ordained affords to them the opportunity of officiating a wedding for a loved one, be-it a family member or friend. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only ULC with a traditional doctrine of faith, which enables their ordination to be valid in almost every country on earth unlike many!



Announcing the Marriage Of Megan Thompson, Alexander Levy



Reference: New York Times



Megan Mayfield Thompson and Alexander Levy were married Friday at the New York home of Thomas DiGaetano, a friend of the bride. Mr. DiGaetano, who became a Universal Life minister for the event, officiated.



Ms. Thompson, 34, is keeping her name. She is an owner of the Einstein Thompson Agency, a literary agency in New York that represents fiction and nonfiction writers. She graduated from New York University.



She is the daughter of Judy C. Mayfield and Jack R. Thompson of Lubbock, Tex.



Mr. Levy, 43, is an owner and the musical director of the Best Fest, a production company in New York that produces charity concerts. He is also a founder of and partner in Rival Management, an artist management firm in New York. He graduated from the University of Arizona.



He is a son of Judith Levy of Roslyn, N.Y., and Walter Levy of Accord, N.Y. The groom is a stepson of Gene Moncrief.



The groom’s previous marriage ended in divorce.



About The Universal Life Church

http://www.ulcnetwork.com



Mission Statement:

"The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. They believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God."



Ordination

"A vocation is a fruit that ripens in a well cultivated field of mutual love that becomes mutual service, in the context of an authentic ecclesial life. No vocation is born of itself or lives for itself. A vocation flows from the heart of God and blossoms in the good soil of faithful people, in the experience of fraternal love. We are designed with a dreaming brain and a hopeful spirit; it is our nature to envision the life of our dreams. And while dreaming comes easy to us, we must never forget that it takes strength, dedication, and courageous action to bring that dream to life."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters provides ordination to men and women enabling work in all facets of Christian Ministry with ministers in the USA, Canada, UK, Africa, South America, Germany, India, France, Switzerland, Thailand, Japan, Australia, China, Mexico and many other countries throughout the world.



Summary

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization, extending its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting you, the occupants and the environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers weekly services, Bible study and faith based programming on the Universal Life Church Radio Network and through iHeartRadio.