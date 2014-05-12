Universal Life Church Announces the Marriage of Rachel Sherman, Morgan Beatty

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Universal Life Church has ordained an ex-President, attorneys, judges, physicians, law enforcement officials, Hollywood entertainers, music artists, celebrities and everyday people. Many of their ministers serve as wedding officiants and being ordained affords to them the opportunity of officiating a wedding for a loved one, be-it a family member or friend. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only ULC with a traditional doctrine of faith, which enables their ordination to be valid in almost every country on earth unlike many!



Announcing the Marriage Of Rachel Sherman, Morgan Beatty



Reference: New York Times



Rachel Willow Sherman and Morgan Michael Beatty were married Saturday at the home of Marilyn Halper and Thomas Halper, friends of the couple, in Brooklyn. Jeff Preuss, another friend of the couple who became a Universal Life minister for the event, officiated.



Ms. Sherman, 38, is keeping her name. She is the author of the short story collection “The First Hurt” and the novel “Living Room.” She is also an adjunct professor of creative writing at Columbia and Rutgers. She graduated from Bard College and received a Master of Fine Arts in fiction writing from Columbia.



She is the daughter of Susan B. Sherman and Dr. Fredrick T. Sherman, both of Manhattan. The bride’s father, a specialist in geriatric medicine, is a clinical professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in Manhattan. Her mother has her own psychotherapy practice and is the dean of faculty at the Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy Study Center, both in Manhattan.



Mr. Beatty, 41, is a freelance television producer and editor in Manhattan who has worked on “History Detectives,” “House Hunters International” and “The Killer Speaks.” He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and received a Master of Fine Arts in fiction from Columbia.



He is the son of Judy A. Colonnese of Oklahoma City and David F. Beatty of Baton Rouge, La., and the stepson of Walter C. Parrish. The groom’s mother, who is retired, was a financial adviser in Oklahoma City with Morgan Stanley. His father, also retired, was a geologist in Baton Rouge with the Environmental Protection Agency.



The bride’s first marriage ended in divorce, as did the groom’s.



About The Universal Life Church

http://www.ulcnetwork.com



Mission Statement:



"The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. They believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God."



Ordination



"A vocation is a fruit that ripens in a well cultivated field of mutual love that becomes mutual service, in the context of an authentic ecclesial life. No vocation is born of itself or lives for itself. A vocation flows from the heart of God and blossoms in the good soil of faithful people, in the experience of fraternal love. We are designed with a dreaming brain and a hopeful spirit; it is our nature to envision the life of our dreams. And while dreaming comes easy to us, we must never forget that it takes strength, dedication, and courageous action to bring that dream to life."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters provides ordination to men and women enabling work in all facets of Christian Ministry with ministers in the USA, Canada, UK, Africa, South America, Germany, India, France, Switzerland, Thailand, Japan, Australia, China, Mexico and many other countries throughout the world.



Summary



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization, extending its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting you, the occupants and the environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers weekly services, Bible study and faith based programming on the Universal Life Church Radio Network and through iHeartRadio.