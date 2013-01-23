Universal Life Church Announces Three (3) New Prime Time Programs

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces three new programs during Prime Time beginning the first week of February on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. These shows compliment an already great line up that includes a Sunday Night Universal Mass and Wednesday Night Bible Study. The new shows are as follows:



At 9PM EST on Sunday Nights - Join Rev Abel Santos of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, beginning the first week of February for Religion in the News and straight talk from a Vietnam Veteran with how serving his country has affected his beliefs or others beliefs and their faith



At 7PM EST on Monday Nights - Tune in Finding Your LIfe Ministry, with Bishop Elaine Dansby, who will touch on Life/Career Coaching and Finding Your Purpose.



At 8PM EST on Monday Nights - Get a prospective on Christianity in Great Britain, hear first hand as Rev Stephen Walker of the Universal Life Church is on the air live from the United Kingdom.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com