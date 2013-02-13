Universal Life Church Bishop Interviewed About the Resignation of Pope Benedict XVI

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- On Monday, February 11th, 2013 the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI citing health issues and the ageing process decided to voluntary resign the Papacy as of February 28th, 2013. I asked of the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters the questions as follows:



Q. Did you have any prior knowledge that an event like today would take place?



A. No not at all, it comes as a complete surprise.



Q. Were you aware of health issues severe enough to cause such a decision?



A. This is a hard question as everyone has there own threshold, I do know the Pope's health has been deteriorating but not to the point I would of expected this.



Q. Do you believe there may have been other factors that led up to this decision, for example the sex abuse scandal?



A. Certainly, Pope Benedict XVI has had to deal with a great deal of publicity regarding such, in fact he was even accused himself of participation in the cover-up, associated with a 1985 letter he wrote while he was still Joseph Ratzinger.



Q. What type of successor do you believe will come out of the March conclave?



A. Much younger than 78, conservative but more in tune with today's generation.



Q. Do you have any favorite you would like to see as the next Pope?



A. Yes very much so, I believe Timothy Cardinal Dolan of the New York Archdiocese would make an exceptional leader for today's Roman Catholic Church.



Q. What do you think the greatest message from this event is?



A. The Lightning that struck the St. Peter's Basilica, hours after Pope Benedict XVI announced that he will resign. Call it what you will, but I believe this is not a coincidence. It is a wake up call from God, for those of us here on earth to get our acts together before Jesus comes in glory.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com