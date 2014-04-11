Universal Life Church Bishop Tom Nyembo Mushinge to Allow Daughter, Kawisha to Come to the USA for Training and a Visit

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- Reverend Dr Tom Nyembo Mushinge, OSM of Solwezi, Zambia North Western Province, Africa, a long time ordained Minister and an appointed Bishop with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. In addition Reverend Tom Nyembo Mushinge is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the local water utility company for the whole North Western Province of Zambia. Bishop Mushinge is also an overseer for Springs of Worship Ministries International, based locally in Solwezi.



Away from the pulpit and his everyday job, Dr Tom is the father of three girls, ages 22, 21 and 19. The middle daughter is Kawisha Nyembo Mushinge, also an ordained minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Reverend Kawisha serves an integral role Springs of Worship Ministries International working at her father's side.



Reverend Kawisha Nyembo Mushinge the daughter of Bishop Tom Mushinge of Solwezi, Zambia will be traveling to the USA in place of her father hopefully next month if all goes well and the Embassy gives to her as expected a visa. Kawisha is one of 500+ Ministers the Universal Life Church has who are active within Africa. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters continues to play a key role in the transformation of the African Continent to Christianity. Africa has become the fastest growing Christian Continent in the world. The quality of life has improved tremendously over the past fifty years.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization, extending its reach to the every corner of the globe. There Boca Raton Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting you, the occupants and the environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. They believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers weekly services, Bible study and faith based programming on the Universal Life Church Radio Network and through iHeartRadio. Do you wish to pursue a vocation in ministry - become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding officiant? They provide ordination to men and women enabling work in all facets of Christian Ministry with ministers in the USA, Canada, UK, Africa, South America, Germany, India, France, Switzerland, Thailand, Japan, Australia, China, Mexico and many other countries throughout the world. http://www.ulcnetwork.com