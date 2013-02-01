Universal Life Church Childrens House Ministries Church and School Is Approved for a 41st Year

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters today announced that the State of Alabama, Department of Human Resources has approved the ULC Children House Ministries Church and School, 2605 Leeman Ferry Road SW, Huntsville, AL. for yet another year. This is the 41st year for Rev. Kay Anderson and this Montessori School.



The school itself is situated in a postcard like setting of something you would see on Little House on the Prairie at least on the outside right in the heart of Huntville, yet with a modern day appearance on the inside. The children are offered the latest in classroom technology, a full curriculum with high academic standards, plus they are taught Christian Fundamentals and attend Universal Mass Service at least once a week.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com