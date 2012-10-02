Universal Life Church Connects with Alcoholics Anonymous in Lorain, OH

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida has 1000's of Ministers and Charter Churches (Congreational Affiliated Churches) throughout the world. The Church and each of their Ministers and every congregation throughout the world has a keen interest in helping their brothers and sisters. One of these areas is with drug and alcohol programs overseen by the Universal Life Church Medical Advisory Board's, Dr. Joel Lamoure of Canada and Dr Gene Walters here is the USA.



On Tuesday Night the Universal Life Church Radio Network offers a 12 Step Alcohol Recovery Program, led by Rev. Dr. Johnny O, followed by Prescribing Spiritual Hope with Dr Joel Lamoure. The ULC Radio Network offers an extensive library of archived FREE On Demand self help programs previously aired on ULC Radio.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has a great many Ministers who offer programs through their local congregations and most are open to the public. Those who live in or around Lorain, OH - You are invited to a public Addiction Abuse Program of the Celtic Cross Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous (a ULC Affiliate). Bishop Andrew Manley of the Lorain, OH. area, one of the leaders with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters states this about the program in Lorain, OH., of which he founded and leads: “We are a community of individuals learning to live again, with the help of fellow brothers and sisters from within our community.” Meetings take place at:



Lake View Plaza High Rise Apartments 310 West 7th Street (Cafeteria) Lorain, Ohio Every Thursday Evening from 8:00 to 9:00 pm



Alcoholics Anonymous® is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking. There are no dues or fees for AA membership; we are self-supporting through our own contributions. AA is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organization or institution; does not wish to engage in any controversy, neither endorses nor opposes any causes. Our primary purpose is to stay sober and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com