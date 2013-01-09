Universal Life Church Continues Global Expansion

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters continues their worldwide expansion with global broadcasts on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. Currently they have radio hosts in the USA, Canada and Mexico, starting the first week of February they will add Rev. Philip Stewart of Australia and Rev. Stephen Walker from the United Kingdom.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters uses spreaker.com as the backbone for the ULC Radio Network. Unlike with typical FM channels the audience is not limited to a set geographical area, or like Sirius XM is it limited to just a subscription base. ULC Radio Network is broadcast globally to wherever internet access reaches, this access can be via PC's, Laptops or any mobile listening device, whether it is at home, at work, at the beach, in the grocery market and etc. The potential listening audience is almost endless.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters hopes by having hosts from different countries throughout the world, that this would open up the door by helping to make listeners feel more at home. Bringing all of God's children together from all corners of the world in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com